A Dialogue Between Joan Didion And Anna Wintour

ANNA WINTOUR: My cherished friend Joan Didion!

JOAN DIDION: My exquisite companion de coeur, Anna Wintour!

ANNA WINTOUR: Do you think the central premise of this conceit is Ageism, my sparkling journobuddy? That the “joke” here is that we are two famous women over the age of 65, and any resultant humor about our personal eccentricities, our relationship t…