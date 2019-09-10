Ages It Is Possible To Be In A Regency Romance
|Daniel Lavery
|Sep 10, 2019
| 48
|6
An actual baby
A child
The young gentleman
A sweet girl (twelve)
A chit
A mere slip of a girl, with no right to dictate to me
An errant schoolgirl!
Still in the schoolroom
Barely out of the schoolroom
Green
A schoolroom chit
With the air of the schoolroom still clinging to her
A callow youth
In her first season
Newly out
Nothing but a child – a gently-bred child!
Too old for a nurse, too young for a tutor, and bound for trouble
A mere schoolboy aping at worldliness
A Pretender of Fashion
A scrap of muslin
A Young Person
A girl of eighteen
A sensible girl
A sweet girl (twenty)
A man of fashion
A Corinthian
A girl on the catch
An accomplished flirt
A man of action and resource
A man of sense
A noted Corinthian
Exactly seven years out from the death of your intended (female)
A man of honour
An extremely wealthy young man
An uncle
An attractive widow
A fortune-hunter
A man of five-and-thirty
Exactly seven years out from the death of your intended (male)
Too old for schoolgirl notions about marriage
Long past the age of romance
On the shelf
Come now – much too young and pretty to call yourself on the shelf! You must marry!
A man of fifty
An experienced man of fifty
Old enough to be your father, brat!
Satisfied you have behaved with honour towards my granddaughter
Twenty-nine
| 48
|6
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post