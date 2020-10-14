Alec Guinness And The Biggest Eyeglasses In The World: Yet More Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy Observations
|Daniel Lavery
|Oct 14
| 12
|2
Watching Alec Guinness quietly-yet-forcefully react to various catty declarations through Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy is like a slow canoe ride down Bitchy River. It’s facial Tai Chi, as he ever-so-slowly slides from one moue to another, with eyeglasses like two moons hovering serenely over his big white bagpipe of a face.
Yes
No
Would you say that?
Ye-e-e-e-e-s
Are you quite sure of that one, Rand?
Who else has seen this?
Not young, surely.
As far as that?
How well did this contact know him?
Mmm.
Well, then — that’s breakfast.
Hmm.
[Audible restraint]
Who runs it, really?
