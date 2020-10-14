Alec Guinness And The Biggest Eyeglasses In The World: Yet More Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy Observations

Watching Alec Guinness quietly-yet-forcefully react to various catty declarations through Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy is like a slow canoe ride down Bitchy River. It’s facial Tai Chi, as he ever-so-slowly slides from one moue to another, with eyeglasses like two moons hovering serenely over his big white bagpipe of a face.

  • Yes

  • No

  • Would you say that?

  • Ye-e-e-e-e-s

  • Are you quite sure of that one, Rand?

  • Who else has seen this?

  • Not young, surely.

  • As far as that?

  • How well did this contact know him?

  • Mmm.

  • Well, then — that’s breakfast.

  • Hmm.

  • [Audible restraint]

  • Who runs it, really?

