An Interview About Transition and Vocation For Natalie Portman's Book Club

Yesterday Natalie Portman posted part of our recent conversation about Something That May Shock and Discredit You as part of her new Instagram book club. She’d heard of STMSDY at a recent Zoom panel with several librarians, and when she asked them what they were reading, they recommended it to her. (I remain, as ever, deeply grateful to librarians, without whom my career would not exist. Thank you, librarians!) It was a surreal and delightful experience, and you can watch it here:

natalieportman — the author of the memoir Something That May Shock and Discredit You. Loved speaking with him about his book, a unique portrait of his experience with transition. For those of you who read, what did you think?? #nataliesbookclub

It’s a brief excerpt, but even in eight minutes, we got to cover certainty vs. readiness, discernment, vocation, Jonah and the vine, and Julian K. Jarboe’s “transsexuals are the bread of God” quote:

It was so much fun, I hope you watch it, have a wonderful Thursday!