Available Items In My Alchemical Shop, In Order Of Potency
|Daniel Lavery
|Dec 11
| 19
|7
Fripperies
Bric-á-brac
Baubles
Nostrums
Stomachics
Talismans
Trifles
Novelties
Ephemera
Contrivances
Cordials
Sigils
Infusions
Salves
Physicks (common)
Wares
Ratafias
Elixirs
Ornaments
Decoctions
Gastroliths
lagan and derelict
Preparations
Tinctures
Objets d’art
Unguents
Agonists
Almanacs
Mysteries
Lesser geometries
Anti-alphabets
Curiosities
Showstones
Vertu
Conjurations
Subtleties
Homunculus
Thuribles
Mesmer tables
Correspondex
Oracular heads
Prodigies
Grimoires
Sigils
Wonders
Legendaria
Rarities
Marvels
[Image via]
| 19
|7
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.