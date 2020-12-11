Available Items In My Alchemical Shop, In Order Of Potency

Daniel LaveryDec 11 7

Fripperies

Bric-á-brac

Baubles

Nostrums

Stomachics

Talismans

Trifles

Novelties

Ephemera

Contrivances

Cordials

Sigils

Infusions

Salves

Physicks (common)

Wares

Ratafias

Elixirs

Ornaments

Decoctions

Gastroliths

lagan and derelict

Preparations

Tinctures

Objets d’art

Unguents

Agonists

Almanacs

Mysteries

Lesser geometries

Anti-alphabets

Curiosities

Showstones

Vertu

Conjurations

Subtleties

Homunculus

Thuribles

Mesmer tables

Correspondex

Oracular heads

Prodigies

Grimoires

Wonders

Legendaria

Rarities

Marvels

