California Here We Come: The Transmasculine Appeal Of Wearing Layered Shirts In The Full Summer Heat Of The O.C.
|Daniel Lavery
|Jun 12, 2019
| 9
|1
Faithful readers of the Shatner Chatner may recall my demographically-appropriate fondness for the early-aughts soap The O.C., which maybe more than any other show of its era perfectly encapsulates the style one might describe as Homefront Iraq War Maximalism. It’s recently come to my attention that there’s now an Instagram account dedicated to document…