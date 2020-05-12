"Center Stage" Should Have Gotten a Two-Season TV Show Spinoff Back in 2000, Maybe With A Tie-In Deal With The Limited Too
Daniel Lavery
Clueless did, and it was a lot of fun
I guess it was three seasons
Remember that theme song?
“She is literally the Polaroid of perfection / She has everything and she’ll give it to you in a second”
LOOKS CAN DECEIVE
SHE WEARS HER HEART ON HER SLEEVE
SHE’LL STEAL YOU AWAYYYYY
Everyone was talking about Center Stage yesterday so I rewatched it and had a great time
and I just really think there should have been a two-season spinoff that ran from 2000-2001
It would have been cancelled shortly after 9/11 but before filming any episodes written after 9/11
Most of the film’s cast would have returned for season 1, except for Amanda Schull, in the tradition of the Cher-changeup on Clueless
Peter Gallagher would have appeared only four times, at the beginning and end of every season
Oh shit, did you know the guy who dates Maureen — the pre-med guy who looks kind of like Paul Rudd — was the same guy who played Anders on that one episode of 30 Rock where Tina Fey sings the Joni Mitchell pastiche “Paints and Brushes”?
Damn
I didn’t know that
Anyhow the TV show would have a lot of like, topical teen problems, but it would be very ensemble- and dance-focused still, so all their problems would have been dance-centered
Absolutely there would have been a ton of ballet puns and jokes in the script
Like too many probably
Theme song by Mandy Moore
Outro music by Jamiroquai
Remember the Sweet Valley High TV show too?
And like, different famous dancers would show up for different episodes, to teach the kids life lessons and dance moves
It’s nuts that I still can’t touch my toes
I was in middle school when that movie came out and I would watch it all the time on VHS at my friend Emily’s and it always made me wish I could dance but I couldn’t even touch my toes so I’d watch it while trying to touch my toes in her living room and I still can’t
Also when I was like, 11 and watching this movie, I’d feel totally superior to that naif Jodi, making Cooper cookies and thinking he was her boyfriend (“WHAT A NAIF”)…just this incredibly world-weary 11-year-old trying to touch his toes and pretending he knows how to get your boss to turn into your boyfriend
Maybe the TV show could have had a “dance-along-at-home” sequence every episode
UPN, maybe, or WB
I don’t know, I just think I would really have enjoyed it
I don’t want it to be on the air now, it’s too late for that, but I wish that I had spent some time watching a Center Stage TV show in middle school, I guess
Thanks for your time!
