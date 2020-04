The Shatner Chatner is a weekly burden that may have little or nothing overtly to do with my anxiety-producing, inexplicable feelings for Bill Shatner, but will always be indefinably, hazily driven by them. Join me as I attempt to recreate Frasier plotlines I half-invented during fever dreams, clarify the nature of my inexplicable resentment toward Stephen Sondheim, and drift ever dreamily, ever hopefully, towards communion with La Shatner.