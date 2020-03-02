Doing Something You Dislike? Have You Tried Paying Less Attention?

Daniel LaveryMar 2 22

Are you doing something you dislike but don’t want to admit it? Have you tried doing it but paying less attention? That’s the secret of the inside brain; you can strike and picket your own moves for relaxation or a break. 

Perks include: 

  • hm? yes, absolutely

  • can’t catch me I’m the gingerbread man

  • imagine a swordfight between two tall men, booted and spurred

  • Buy and wear expensive clothes, many of, mentally

  • can’t get yelled at with your Yes Face on

  • brain is a horse eating oats

  • everything’s privacy

  • it’s twenty years later

  • too many feelings trigger the Isolation Dome

  • secretly the agreement king of everything

  • not my fault

  • maybe people will call you “bookish”

  • I just work here

  • most conversational work done for you as long as you ask questions and then maintain steady but non-intrusive levels of eye contact while retreating to your mind palace

Downsides include: 

  • you’re not paying attention

  • where are you

  • you’re going to have to do this again later

  • might get yelled at

  • brain has to go outside sometimes

  • everyone else is paying attention and you’re behind

  • that was today?

  • sexual experience doesn’t really count due to Body Fog

  • whatever you agreed to last month is happening now

  • man, what?

  • Outside Storming The Gates Of Privacy Castle

  • someone wrote it down

  • one sec hang on

  • imaginary swordfight’s over and now it’s twenty years later

