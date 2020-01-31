Fear of the Drudge and Playing to the Gallery: What's Sexy About Butches Doing Laundry?
A sex chat with Grace Lavery in two parts
|Daniel Lavery
|Jan 31
| 12
|1
DANNY
After I'd proposed to you on our walk that we ought to write something together tomorrow (today), you asked what we ought to write about, and then almost immediately made that awful sexual gesture where one thrusts a forefinger into a closed circle made by the fingers on the other hand, stupid with repetition. But my dislike for that gesture aside,…