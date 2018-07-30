"Have a great summer, keep in touch, stay cool": See you all next week
|Daniel Lavery
|Jul 30, 2018
Friends! Here I pause the Shatner Chatner for a week or so, as I’m traveling to get top surgery tomorrow. Take a look around the archives, talk amongst yourselves, read another newsletter from someone who’s not taking medical leave (“medical leave”), and see you all back here when I can extend my arms far enough to reach the keyboard.
