How To Transition Without Turning Into Your Father
after naively entering your thirties in the mistaken belief that you were just one of those rare queer adults without father issues
|Daniel Lavery
|Dec 11, 2019
Towards the end of Mary Shelley’s Mathilda, Mathilda meditates joyfully on her impending death and subsequent “mental reunion” with her late father:
I smiled with quiet joy; and in my thoughts, which through long habit would for ever connect themselves into one train, as if I shaped them into words, I thus addressed the scene before me:
“I salute thee, b…