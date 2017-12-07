I have no content for you today, just a general desire to lie on the floor together and make soft, soothing sounds. In lovely news, I’m finally able to get trained as a remote dispatcher for my local mutual aid group, which I’m so excited about. Also if anyone knows how to find Zelda in the castle in A Link to the Past, let me know.
How's Today, Today?
