The Shatner Chatner

How's Today, Today?

Daniel LaveryApr 24 65

I have no content for you today, just a general desire to lie on the floor together and make soft, soothing sounds. In lovely news, I’m finally able to get trained as a remote dispatcher for my local mutual aid group, which I’m so excited about. Also if anyone knows how to find Zelda in the castle in A Link to the Past, let me know.

