I Was Not Prepared For The Wreck-It Ralph Sequel To Essentially Replicate The Tim/Marina/Jenny Subplot From Season One of The L Word
|Daniel Lavery
|Nov 23, 2018
| 7
Danny: I was not in the least prepared for Wreck-It Ralph: Ralph Breaks The Internet to replicate in uncanny detail the Tim/Jenny/Marina plot from season one of The L Word, but it definitely, definitely did. How are you doing, 14 hours later?
Grace: I slept okay! Though I did have a bad dream in which someone referred to my scholarship as “disappointing…