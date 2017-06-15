Two things I love a lot are



- Nicole Cliffe



and also



- making the same joke 97 times with only very slight variations on the original theme



A few days ago I was in rehearsal with an orchestra for a show I'm doing with my buddy Kiefo in San Francisco next month, and in between sets/letting everyone play with my dog Murphy I started texting Nicole dumb ideas for all-girl cover band names, because one of my favorite things about all-girl cover band names is that they are just great stupid puns 100% of the time (also the members of AC/DShe call themselves "gals," which I find inordinately charming). It started, as these things always do, with "Red Hot Filly Peppers" (which I have since learned, a bit disappointingly, is already the name of a racehorse) and devolved from there.



NICOLE: ugh i wish we had the toast back for a minute just so we could come up with fifty all-girl cover band names

SELF: no you don't, it was too much work and you were tired, keep zooming forward always like a shark, i'll put it in the next tinyletter (FIRST AS BLOG THEN AS MUCH LESS POPULAR EMAIL NEWSLETTER FINALLY AS FARCE), keep 'em coming



NICOLE: "Iron Maiden {no change)" has gotta be what ends the list

Judas Nun



SELF: YES



NICOLE: Something for Foo Fighters

The Mary and Martha Chain



SELF: Johnny Gash



NICOLE: YES

A Cup/D Cup



SELF: MOM JOVI



NICOLE: Serena Joy Division



SELF: okay well then it has to be Iron Handmaiden's Tale



NICOLE: llllll yes



SELF: Nirvanna White

Oasister



NICOLE: Body Positive Lizzy



SELF: as;dlkfjas;ldkfjasdf



NICOLE: the Dead Rosemary Kennedys

or Dead Ethel Kennedys

whichever sounds more punk rock



SELF: fuck me



NICOLE: Nine Inch Heels



SELF: MORRIS-SHE



NICOLE: Beck-y



SELF: what is the female equivalent of drake, like a girl version of a mallard?



NICOLE: I have no idea

Megabrest, intentionally with no "a" like Megadeth

also I feel like we can do something with Slipknot?



SELF: Slip(likethelingerie)knot



NICOLE: I just told Steve I can't entertain his guest because "I am working"



SELF: BLINK

ONE

LADY

TWO



NICOLE: OH MY GOD



SELF: I have never been more in love with myself



NICOLE: it's perfect, you're perfect



SELF: My Femical Romance

Fall Out Boi

Ed She-ran



NICOLE: Jane Austen's Addiction

Slay-her

The Mamas & The Mamas



SELF: Frankie Galli and the Four Sheasons



NICOLE: Denise Crosby Stills & Nash

Leonard Co-Hens



SELF: The Allgirls Sisters



NICOLE: Flock of Sheagulls



SELF: Foreign-Her



NICOLE: The Black-Eyed Shes



SELF: Vampire Weekend But The Vampires Are All Girls



NICOLE: Crone Iver

Franz Herdinand



SELF: Mum 41



NICOLE: oh shit I've never been on the r/broadway subreddit before and I feel like it's gonna be OFF THE CHAIN



SELF: oh God I BET



NICOLE: immediately ranking by "most controversial" of all time

"Austin newspaper calls Phantom 'thin source material,' says the chandelier drop is the reason it's still running 30 years later, smh"

"Everyday I wake up and I'm thankful that we didn't have to live through a Glee episode of Hamilton"

by the way if I ever get eaten by a tiger at a zoo or big cat sanctuary, don't let anyone tell anyone that I would want the tiger to live, avenge my death



SELF: oh my god obviously



