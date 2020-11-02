King Food I Want To Eat

Daniel Lavery

It’s pretty straightforward:

  • Bread plate, table length

  • Goblet, ruby contents

  • More!

  • Big hot apple, skin too hot for fingers, carefully sectioned with personal knife

  • Hearty laughter of companions, barrel jugs

  • Little hot pancakes, thrown

  • A clove to pick at teeth

  • Hah-ha-hah! King!

  • Clap at servants for more

  • Everything shot with arrows

  • Licking grease from fingers, gleaming rings on

  • Big hot onion on dagger

  • Partridge, braced

  • One oak leaf, huge, bread inside

  • Dogs on floor, watchful for bones, burrowed under straw, torchlight streaked with grease, bed covered in furs, good woman, good dogs, all in bed, good woman in bed, good dogs in bed, for different bed reasons, all good

  • Strewn

  • Pig, halved

  • Candles guttering, scorch marks, great hall riddled with marks of fire, big chain headdress for beautiful ladies

  • Sweetmeats, for delicacy

  • Haunch

  • Big fish to signal plenty

  • Hah! Fine impudence! I wonder if you shall like the taste of it so well, when the impudence is brought to your door, Sir Guy!

  • Bread ripped open for steam

  • Butter paddle

  • More, hey!

  • Capon

  • Flagon

  • Saffron

  • Bouillon

  • Venison

  • Rampion

  • Gryphon

  • Mutton

  • Bacon

  • Big spiced animal

  • Honey dripping out of chalice

  • Comfits, marmalades, etc

  • Shank

  • The best potato, wooden bowl, nestled in ashes of great fire, quiet secret cooking

  • Biggest pie

  • Chutney, finest

  • Spice array, fragrant, wooden board, many spices, rich from travel, northern pines, lashed to mast, sea-spray, largesse

  • Hewn lamb

  • No forks!!!

  • Many bowls of sauce, all colors, for pouring, ducking, strewing, etc

  • A boar for me

  • A white hind for the ladies

  • Fragrant little bowls of hand soup, for finger dipping, roses on top

  • Candied petals for whimsy

  • Bring me a hock!!

  • Biggest egg available, crown on

  • Chestnuts thrown into mouth

  • Oysters, beautiful, caged in ice

  • Candy ship with my name on it, man to read my name to me in Latin, no reading for the king, beautiful king who is never in trouble

