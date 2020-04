Jo is too gay for Laurie; Laurie needs to leave these cool gay women alone

Laurie is too gay for Jo; Jo needs to stop twinning masculinity with seriousness and moral value

Jo isn’t masc, you’ve just scared of any butch harder than Pink, or the other Jo from The Facts of Life

Laurie and Amy are radically femme4femme

Surely we can all still agree that Profes…