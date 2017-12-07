The Shatner Chatner

Monday Mutual Aid and Open Thread

Daniel LaveryMar 16 232

Grace is sick, and we’ve been keeping to home since early last week. How are you? Do you need anything? Looking for ways to help others? Bored at home and want to talk about TV or something? This is for you, then. Welcome!

