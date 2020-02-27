My Guardian? An Impossible Man! And Yet He Always Maintains The Upper Hand, In A Fashion At Once Exasperating and Masterful...Can It Be I Enjoy His Provocations? Surely Not!
They infuriate me! And yet...
|Daniel Lavery
|Feb 27
| 17
|1
Odious man! Impossible man! To take me aside at a public ball, telling me has heard the news of my engagement and must wish me joy, knowing full well I have relied on him to forbid the match — have taken it as a matter of course that he would do so, forbidding as he has all other proposals as long as I have been his ward — spiteful, willful provocation!…