New Seasonal Allergies Just Dropped

Happy spring! I feel great, don’t you??

Here are 2021’s latest new seasonal allergies, hot off the press

  • Reading about ADHD symptoms online

  • Battle of Hastings

  • Exposure to food

  • Allergies

  • Birth order

  • Polyphonic music (discovery only)

  • Respiration (breathing)

  • Respiration (other)

  • Pet photography

  • Prop work

  • Food chain

  • Online mattress companies

  • Late Bronze Age collapse

  • Absorption

  • Getting your little steps in

  • Seasons

  • Divisions of the year based on weather, ecology, axial tilt, and the number of daylight hours in a given region

  • Rubbing your eyes

  • Gaudeamus igitur (concept)

  • Journalism school

  • Dusk

  • Terms

  • Conditions

  • Cast reunions

  • Risk factors

  • Lists

  • Incarnation

  • Archetypes

  • Mythopoeic thought

  • Weather

  • The transience of beauty and the frailty of human life

  • Being inside a pharmacy

  • Thinking about the timeline of the far future

  • Celebrity updates

  • Having allergies

  • Liminality

  • Gaudeamus igitur (song)

  • Rhetorical questions

  • “I could eat” (hearing or saying)

  • Refreshing the mainpage

  • Feeling the rain on your skin, no one else can feel it for you, only you can let it in, today is where your book begins

  • Pomodoro technique

  • Figurative language

  • Hands

