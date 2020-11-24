Now That It's Almost The Holidays There Better Not Be Any Borrowers In My Damn Apartment
|Daniel Lavery
|21 hr ago
I’ve been inside too long for this shit to be cute
You had better not have developed any resourceful little networks in my walls
I don’t want to hear any damn Borrowers
Absolutely not
whatever it is, go get your own
Oh, what’s that, are you making do with whatever’s available? I do not care
Don’t fucking call me a bean
Fuck off
I do not care about the problems
stop being like people but a little different
I needed that
I still need that
Give that back
you sound like a bug and you want me to feel sorry for you, both at the same time? Absolutely no
You can live in a beautiful clock and I can’t
it’s not borrowing
You don’t respect yourselves
I don’t find your whimsy
I don’t like your naming conventions at all
Go away
You are also stealing my privacy
stop making me think about wartime rationing
Fuck tininess
I’m gonna be home a lot even more for holidays and I want my coziness to belong to me
Fuck you definitely
Ugh
fuck off of borrowing please
oh do you still remember that one week in summer you visited your great aunt? I do not care about this story, remember it by yourself
quit bothering me
Where are you??
I’m too tired for folksing
Go away from my house, I don’t want to worry about your smallness
Leave me alone!!! you can steal from me or you can live in my house but you can’t do both at the same time
