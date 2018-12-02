O-Ho-Ho, My Lady, Never You Mind All That, I Wouldn't Dream Of Saying A Word Of This To The Master Of The House
Daniel Lavery
Dec 2, 2018
Previously in this series: My Liege! and Gentlemen: My Ward!
Bless your soul, missus, but that’s a funny one, if you’ll forgive this old fool for saying so. My lands, my stars, my lands and my stars, may every single one of my buttons be blessed before the afternoon curdles into evening if I haven’t laughed so hard in half a fortnight this Michaelmas. Ho…