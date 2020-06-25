On Finally Watching HANNIBAL

There will be more fully-fleshed out thoughts later, of course, but one has to begin somewhere. (I’m still on season 1 but I’m sure I’ll be done by the weekend, given my current rate.)

HANNIBAL

JACK CRAWFORD: “As you know, the FBI in this world – much like in Twin Peaks – runs on empathy, feelings, and psychic impulses. As the head of the I’ve Got A Feeling About This One division, I’m authorized to hire anyone who catches my fancy on a 400k yearly Instinct Retainer.”

WILL GRAHAM: “The FBI hired me because I have more feelings than anyone else in the world.”

THIS TRANSMASCULINE VIEWER AT HOME, NERVOUSLY: “This sure better not awaken any of my inner shame about the slashfic-to-gay-trans pipeline.”

WILL GRAHAM, closing his eyes: “This killer….he enjoyed killing.”

MADS MIKKELSON: “I’m an exquisitely-dressed European genius with prominent cheekbones whose meanness and approval you demand in equal measure. No, not your wife.”

[THREE EPISODES IN A ROW PROMINENTLY FEATURE A VULNERABLE MALE CHARACTER DISORIENTED AND FRIGHTENED IN A NIGHTIE]

THIS TRANSMASCULINE VIEWER AT HOME, NERVOUSLY: oh NO

[Most of this transmasculine viewer’s at-home secret fic consumption, 1998-2015]: what if there was a boy who was SO vulnerable and had SO many feelings and no one EVER listened to him and he was SO thin he could never grow breasts and he didn’t understand what kind of gay he was and he passed out ALL THE TIME like a Victorian protagonist and his mind simply shut off when he started to imagine something he wasn’t allowed to imagine and YOUR fantastical relationship to male fragility is causing real problems in your personal life and [file not found]

WILL GRAHAM: I am forty years old but my sexually-intimidating best friend calls me “dear boy” and “little moppet” and “tiny Nemo lost in Dreamland” and “changeling-fledgling” and “Jane Eyre” and “little teacup”

THIS TRANSMASCULINE VIEWER AT HOME: come on, man