Paul's First Letter to the Thessalonians
or: It's not my fault I'm late, actually I'm not even really late if you knew the context of why I'm late (but I'm not late)
|Daniel Lavery
|May 4, 2018
To the church of the Thessalonians in God the Father and the Lord Jesus Christ, grace and peace&c to you and yours.
First of all, you should know that we always thank God for all of you and continually mention you in our prayers. Obviously you can’t see or hear it when we do that, but we’ve been doing it all the time, so you should definitely bear that …