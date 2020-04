Sir Walter Elliot: I’ve read one book, and it’s about where I was born

and I’ve played one game

and it’s called HOT OR NOT

and I play it literally 100% of the time

also: none of you are hot and it’s infuriating

I’m leaving town, NOT BECAUSE I RAN OUT OF MONEY BUYING HAIR POMADES, but because none of you are hot enough to look at

Lady Russell: I’m a pers…