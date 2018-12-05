Potential Names For My Short-Lived Queer Suiting Company That Will Fold Under Mysterious Circumstances Eight Months After Launching
|Daniel Lavery
|Dec 5, 2018
| 38
|4
If there’s one thing I know to be true in this world, it’s that anytime I click on an article that says something like “Five AWESOME Companies Making Androgynous/Non-Binary/Genderfluid/Queer-Bodied Suits for the Butch/Masc-of-Center/TenderBlenderBabyBoi In Your Life,” if said article is more than half a year old, fully half of those links will be dead and the companies in question will be decisively, yet mysteriously, out of existence. (With the exception of Bindle and Keep, it would seem; may their doors never close.) I don’t quite know why this is! My guess is that it’s a relatively small client base, suits are generally kind of expensive, especially if you want a custom fit, and the butch/stud/transmasculine/et al market covers a lot of different body types. But that doesn’t stop us from launching another round every couple of years, because hope and ignorance of markets spring eternal (see The Toast). RIP in advance to the following startups:
St. Nattigan’s
Natty Bumppit
SnapBaxx
Dapper Snapper Dipper Dancer
Dapper Keeper
Dappy Pappy’s Old-Time Suit Emporium
Best Butch Forward
Scamps and Radigans
Dindle Swinburnes
The Nycely-Dressed Boi
Jackfruit London
Spiff’s Sprockets & Suiting
Baggy Snazz
Fin
Uncle Daddy’s Fun Boy Shirts
The Bandbox
Spiffy Lube
Nimble Hector
Stretch Valiant
Huckward
You can even make your own! Choose from the following:
Birth Month
January: Tousled
February: Swank
March: Gallant
April: Wingtip
May: Jaunt
June: Risky
July: Wolf
August: Lava
September: Turquoise
October: Melancholy
November: Juniper
December: Icicle
Don’t forget to include an ampersand!
Day of the week you were born
Sunday: Hermit
Monday: Wanderer
Tuesday: Skipper
Wednesday: Bird Shirt
Thursday: Ranger
Friday: Snapback
Saturday: Huntsman
Bonus Names: Spruce & Swagger, Juice & Venture, Prank & Prayer Hands, Perk & Cuff, Shipshape & Pin, Modern Bootheart, Spindrift & Clutch, T-Minus Five And Counting, Swelltrim, Ginger & Romp
| 38
|4
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post