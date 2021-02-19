QUIZ: What Is The Name Of Your Shockingly Well-Funded Boutique Transgender Services Start-Up?
|Daniel Lavery
|Feb 19
|27
|10
You’ve downloaded Euphoria, Venmo’d your first $1440 to Folx, gotten on the Genderfck Waiting List, and can’t wait for the day Plume opens its first vaccine clinic-cum-co-working space in Guerneville. But you can’t help but wonder: Are there any other opportunities for luxury concierge transition services in the app marketplace? If you’re optimizing your body, why not optimize the startup model? Aren’t trans people intuitive biohackers and disruptors? And isn’t that what the consumer-driven health technology industry (sorry, spaces) is all about?
First things first: What are you called?
BLSS (pronounced BLSS)
Passing
Realignmeant
Flux
Metamorphosister
Pelt
qMUNity
Lymph
Sexpansive
Tuft
Quantum
Chaser
Crest (later sued by the toothpaste Crest, changes name to Tassel)
Transsubstantiate
Molt
Tukk
Dis/solve
Trois
Helping Handrogyne
Bemme
Ally Pally
QUOUT
Slurp
How much did you raise in initial funding rounds?
$8 million, Sequoia Capital, Series A
Undisclosed amount, personal donation from anonymous angel investor widely rumored to be Mark Andreeson
$5 million, “our amazing friends and family”
$1 million, Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works
$2 million, Shark Tank (Barbara)
$2.5 million, Shark Tank (Mark Cuban)
$3 million, a lesser Musk brother
$1 million, self-financing as the result of a successful Subway lawsuit
$10 million, federal funding due to broad interpretation of a legislative rider in SOSTA/FESTA
$4 million, Mailchimp
$250,000, MIT Sandbox Innovation Fund plus undisclosed personal contribution from co-founder
$7 million due to Y Combinator error
$1.5 million, Leonardo DiCaprio via Struck Capital
$6 million, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
$1 million, run-off from Oatly’s Blackstone Group funding
$3 million, Series B, 23andMe
Which celebrity is incongruously attached to this project? “We couldn’t have done any of this without the tireless efforts of….”
Hilary Mantel
The estate of John le Carré
The Gentleman with the Thistledown Hair from Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell
Elizabeth Holmes
Stephen Sondheim
Zack Braff
The reunited staff of Sassy
That one business journalist who quit her job to marry Martin Shkreli
Elena Ferrante
Lars von Trier
D.B. Cooper
The Shamwow Guy
That one director from the Nexium documentary, Mark I think
Paul Hollywood from The Great British Bake-Off
Anne Carson
That time Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift were dating
Condoleeza Rice
The defunct Jeremy Renner app
The Olsen brothers
Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz
Erika Moen
Karl Ove Knausgård
Nicole Kidman’s wigs from The Undoing
The “Hipster Grifter” from 2009
Francine Pascal
Chrissy Tiegen
Eileen Myles’ epaulets
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, in what they insist on cheekily referring to as a “joint venture” in every single interview
Black Phillip from The VVitch
Laura Linney’s character from Love Actually but this time she’s gotten together with Karl and found a way to balance her caretaking responsibilities for her brother and her own personal life, which is so great
The cast of Schitt’s Creek
How do you feel making this announcement on launch day?
Beyond excited
Beyond grateful
Beyond humble
Beyond amazed
Been waiting for months to share this
Can’t believe it’s finally here
At last, something just for us
The community
Sometimes it’s difficult to be a #trans person in
The world’s first
Sorry, the world’s second
We noticed that no one was
We’re unbelievably excited to announce
ANNOUNCEMENT
Most of our content will always be free
We’re committed to finding affordable solutions
Introducing
Just to clarify,
We believe that all trans people deserve to be pampered and feel special sometimes
THREAD:
We hear you
That’s why there have always been two tiers of service here at
Thank you, @hkissinger, for clarifying that what we meant was
[Image via]
|27
|10
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.