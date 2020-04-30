Say, What This Show Needs Is --
yes I've been rewatching Gold Diggers of 1933
|Daniel Lavery
|Apr 30
| 24
|3
Some zing
A little kick to it
Some pep
Some real ginger
Sure, the old paprika routine
A little bit of the hot-sauce touch
Snap, buster
You know, horseradish
Fortified biscuit mix
Vital essence – lipid hygiene!
That polished white-rice feeling!
A little spoonful of that Swedish liniment oil
A water-soluble vital-amine complex, courtesy of Max Nierenstein!
Some yeast-cake action
Butter-and-egg spirit!
A dose of hep-march
A daisy dish
Tang – like the kind you get at the seaside, and no mistake
A wallop or two
Vinegar, no no fillers, just julep
Tinsel-tree studmaking
You know, a slice of elephant soup
Something gay and pepperated!
A little tonic
Another one of those peep-reachers
A touch of tomato!
The salad angle
Sodium chloride and a touch of varnish
Berries bimbo
Beans and panache!
Brio in the teacup
Just a splash of that oomph-juice
Someone with a bit of that bearcat spirit
Something for the Aunt Petunia crowd
Something fresh like, that Riviera rumble
A shrimp number for the kid sisters!
A high-hat kicker!
More of those on-the-nut babies
Some out-of-town spiff
Salt-and-pepper cake, a real afternoon-tea spread
A little less onion, a little more Jake
Trolley certification, no mistake
A little starch in its buttons
A streak of vim in its rashers!
A lick of lemon
A tinge of tomato
A little whiff of that front-office smell
Some get-up-and-go in the rafters
A real hotel-lobby atmosphere
A kick of bean juice, and starch too
That two-eared closer
Willoughby curtain sauce
| 24
|3
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post