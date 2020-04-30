Say, What This Show Needs Is --

yes I've been rewatching Gold Diggers of 1933

Daniel Lavery

  • Some zing

  • A little kick to it

  • Some pep

  • Some real ginger

  • Sure, the old paprika routine

  • A little bit of the hot-sauce touch

  • Snap, buster

  • You know, horseradish

  • Fortified biscuit mix

  • Vital essence – lipid hygiene!

  • That polished white-rice feeling!

  • A little spoonful of that Swedish liniment oil

  • A water-soluble vital-amine complex, courtesy of Max Nierenstein!

  • Some yeast-cake action

  • Butter-and-egg spirit!

  • A dose of hep-march

  • A daisy dish

  • Tang – like the kind you get at the seaside, and no mistake

  • A wallop or two

  • Vinegar, no no fillers, just julep

  • Tinsel-tree studmaking

  • You know, a slice of elephant soup

  • Something gay and pepperated!

  • A little tonic

  • Another one of those peep-reachers

  • A touch of tomato!

  • The salad angle

  • Sodium chloride and a touch of varnish

  • Berries bimbo

  • Beans and panache!

  • Brio in the teacup

  • Just a splash of that oomph-juice

  • Someone with a bit of that bearcat spirit

  • Something for the Aunt Petunia crowd

  • Something fresh like, that Riviera rumble

  • A shrimp number for the kid sisters!

  • A high-hat kicker!

  • More of those on-the-nut babies

  • Some out-of-town spiff

  • Salt-and-pepper cake, a real afternoon-tea spread

  • A little less onion, a little more Jake

  • Trolley certification, no mistake

  • A little starch in its buttons

  • A streak of vim in its rashers!

  • A lick of lemon

  • A tinge of tomato

  • A little whiff of that front-office smell

  • Some get-up-and-go in the rafters

  • A real hotel-lobby atmosphere

  • A kick of bean juice, and starch too

  • That two-eared closer

  • Willoughby curtain sauce

