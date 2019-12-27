Scenes From "Tearoom Glory," Barbara Pym's Unfinished Novel About Cottaging
i am in no way implying that Barbara Pym ever went cruising....but what this book presupposes is
|Daniel Lavery
|Dec 27, 2019
Pym, if you’re unfamiliar; cottaging, if you’re unfamiliar.
It hadn’t at all been like choosing between a High or a Low Church, which had been a tremendous relief. “It needn’t be a permanent selection,” Everly had said, “choosing whether to have incense and censers or not, Canterbury or Rome. It’s much more like deciding whether or not to invite a frien…