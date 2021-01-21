Some, But By No Means All, Of The Gayest Tableaux In Anchors Aweigh
|Daniel Lavery
|Jan 21
|21
|2
Well, if you really cared about compersion, you would—
Nothing could be simpler—
watch him come, baby!
“That’s your problem, tenderqueer!”
“They go on one date with me and then they realize they want to be trans men, too. I’m sick of being everybody’s last-minute realization.”
You heard the man!!!
