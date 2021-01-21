Some, But By No Means All, Of The Gayest Tableaux In Anchors Aweigh

Daniel Lavery

Well, if you really cared about compersion, you would

Nothing could be simpler—

watch him come, baby!

“That’s your problem, tenderqueer!”

“They go on one date with me and then they realize they want to be trans men, too. I’m sick of being everybody’s last-minute realization.”

You heard the man!!!

