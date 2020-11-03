Sumerian Anxiety Dream
|Daniel Lavery
|Nov 3
| 41
|9
*bolts upright, panicking in cuneiform*
I forgot to meticulously track the next eclipse!
I forgot to corroborate my archives with Mycenaean pottery!
Did I file Enmebaragesi with the rulers of Kish, or with the client-kings of Uruk?
I forgot to rotate the pictograms into abstracted glyphs, c. 2600 BCE!
Did I remember to reintroduce determinative signs to reduce ambiguity?
Did I remember to break everything into fragments, so you can’t read any of the narratives without running into a long section like:
….
[frog]
…
sendwards to [disputed]
…..
?
Did I remember to rotate all the wedge-tipped pictographs 90 degrees for unknown reasons before the Akkadian period??
Did I remember to lament the ruins of Ur?
Did I describe the crisis brought on by the advent of the Sea Peoples from […] and the collapse of […] in incredibly vague terms, remembering to shed almost no light on the causes of the Bronze Age Collapse?
I forgot to explain how to use inclined planes to reduce the stages of brick-drying that make […] possible!
….[missing]….Lukka?
….seven….[fragment missing]be aware of them who
Did I…
these transgressions [indecipherable]…when your messenger arrived…?
[fragment missing] May you know it! May you know it!
…a small canal…the Kassites…[canoe?]
….beat the mayor to death…[fragment ends abruptly]
[Image via]
| 41
|9
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.