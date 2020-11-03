Sumerian Anxiety Dream

*bolts upright, panicking in cuneiform*

Did I remember to break everything into fragments, so you can’t read any of the narratives without running into a long section like:

Did I remember to reintroduce determinative signs to reduce ambiguity?

I forgot to rotate the pictograms into abstracted glyphs, c. 2600 BCE!

Did I file Enmebaragesi with the rulers of Kish, or with the client-kings of Uruk?

I forgot to corroborate my archives with Mycenaean pottery!

I forgot to meticulously track the next eclipse!

….

[frog]

…

sendwards to [disputed]

…..

?

Did I remember to rotate all the wedge-tipped pictographs 90 degrees for unknown reasons before the Akkadian period??

Did I remember to lament the ruins of Ur?

Did I describe the crisis brought on by the advent of the Sea Peoples from […] and the collapse of […] in incredibly vague terms, remembering to shed almost no light on the causes of the Bronze Age Collapse?

I forgot to explain how to use inclined planes to reduce the stages of brick-drying that make […] possible!

….[missing]….Lukka?

….seven….[fragment missing]be aware of them who

Did I…

these transgressions [indecipherable]…when your messenger arrived…?

[fragment missing] May you know it! May you know it!

…a small canal…the Kassites…[canoe?]