The Confrontation From Les Miserables But The Lyrics Are Increasingly Just The Phrase "A Loaf Of Bread"
|Daniel Lavery
|Nov 9
Now bring me prisoner 24601
Your time is up and your parole’s begun
You know what that means?
Yes — it means I’m free
No! It means you get your yellow ticket-of-leave
You are a thief!
I stole a loaf of bread.
You robbed a house!
I stole a loaf of bread.
My sister’s child, a loaf of bread
And we were starving —
You will starve again
Unless you learn to steal a loaf of bread…
Before you say another word, Javert
Before you chain me up like a slave again
Listen to me! I once stole a loaf of bread
This woman leaves behind a suffering loaf
There is none but me who can intercede
In mercy’s name, three days a loaf of bread
Then I’ll return, I pledge my word
Then loaf of bread —
You must loaf my bread!
I’ve hunted you across the years
Men like you can loaf of bread
A man loaf of bread
Believe of me what you will (men like you have stolen bread)
There is a duty that I'm sworn to do (men like me have never bread)
You know nothing of my life (loaf, 24601)
All I did was steal some bread (my duty’s to the bread)
You know nothing of the bread (you have no bread)
You would sooner see me dead (come with me 24601)
But not before I see this justice done (now the loaf has turned around, Jean Valjean has no bread now)
I am warning you Javert (dare you talk to me of crime)
I'm a stronger man for bread (I’m the bread you had to loaf)
There is power in me yet (every man is stealing bread)
My loaf is not yet bread (every man is here in France)
You know nothing of Javert!
This song’s taking place in France
French men call their bread dough choux
Bread’s not got by happenstance—
etc, etc, and so on.
