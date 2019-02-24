The Two Kinds Of Historical Novels That Activate Every Pleasure Center In My Historical-Novel-Reading Brain
|Daniel Lavery
|Feb 24, 2019
| 27
|2
There are two kinds of books in the world, Dragonwyck by Anne Seton and The Long Ships by Frans Bengtsson. There aren’t any others, I checked.
TYPE THE FIRST
A red-headed girl neglects her chores to read a book, leaning against one of the following: the stone wall at the far end of the orchard, the gnarled old oak tree at the far end of the pasture, a fr…