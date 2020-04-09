Things I Have In Common With My New Best Friends, The Cartoon Raccoons From "Pom Poko"
|Daniel Lavery
that’s transmasculine style, baby!
A mostly-friendly but sometimes cheerfully antagonistic (i.e. drumming) relationship with my own belly
“Too fun-loving and too fond of tasty treats to be a real threat, unlike foxes and other shape-shifters”
Able to use “illusion science” to transform
“Occasionally wear clothes”
“tend to assume cartoon-like form when doing something outlandish or whimsical”
Euphemised in a North American context, e.g. “raccoon pouch”
Resentful towards suburbanization
Tendency to quickly forget whatever I’m mad about
Tendency to quickly forget whatever I was planning on doing earlier in the day
Easily persuaded by charming men voiced by Dietrich Bader
Easily commanded by persuasive women like Tress MacNeille
“A visual style vacillating between poetic realism and comic cartoonishness”
Usual strategy for dealing with problems is “hope I forget them”
Temporary victories often amount to nothing
Plan on becoming an extremely stylish, ostentatious old man
Energy drinks will solve my problems!!!
When bored of work, will look for holes in walls to jump into so I can run away and scrounge for edible garbage
