Things I Have Mistaken For Forward Momentum In My Personal Life Between The Years 1998-Present
|Daniel Lavery
|Nov 22, 2018
|1
Typing ostentatiously loudly in public places like campus libraries or coffee shops when I realize I haven’t typed anything, just scrolled for the last 45 minutes
Abruptly and without reason saying “No” to something I actually wanted to go to or participate in because I felt like I hadn’t been setting enough boundaries lately, whatever that means, and as if by simply increasing the quantities of “No”s in my life I could actually start managing my time differently
Ignoring something important
Leaning forward in the driver’s seat so I can “see farther” down the road
Opening a Google Document and typing “To-Do” and today’s date in bold
Setting up voicemail transcript so I can briefly scan a paragraph full of _______s before hitting “delete” after two weeks anyways
Getting dumped
Finding a piece of previously-unaccounted-for nicotine gum in between the seats of my car
Finding a salvageable chapstick in the dryer
Drinking a glass of water and feeling marginally virtuous
Reading a recipe for making bread and thinking about making bread
Cracking my knuckles
Throwing away all the old punch cards in my wallet
Problem going away on its own
If it rains after a long period of not raining, or if it snowed while I was asleep
Running one (1) errand
Finishing picking at something (hangnail, shameful shoulder zit, thin plastic backing on front of credit card, nail polish)
Switching all the nicknames in my contacts list to regular names
Talking to someone attractive
Thinking about someone else who seems to have a lot of forward momentum
Forgetting to refill a prescription for long enough that I’ve essentially already made it through the withdrawal cycle and might as well just have a new kind of life now
Receiving mild, unsolicited gossip about a third party (“I’m Hedda Hopper, but upscale and friends with more communists”)
Throwing away old condiments
Clearing my browser history, but specifically of time-wasting sites I plan on never visiting again, mostly superniche tumblrs and recipe aggregators, but only the ones where I’ve already memorized the URLs
Throwing away mail I should absolutely be opening
Seeing a trailer for a particular movie I’ve decided I’m going to go see when it comes out six months from now
