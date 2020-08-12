Things I Imagine Lyndon Baines Johnson Might Have Called Me Had We Met Prior To My Transition: Part Of A Series Of Maladaptive Fantasies, "Fawning to Cope," and Sublimating Violence With Folksiness
|Daniel Lavery
|Aug 12
| 23
|5
plucky
feisty
a real firestarter
a real whip
little bit of a pistol, fellas
a fine gal
your relationship to adorableness displays a fine manly vigor
Son, I know I’m not a good man. Can you help?
Walk me through this thing of yours about Subway sandwiches, young man. What am I missing here?
let me explain earthiness to you in a way that’s gonna resolve all this
this one’s got pluck, boys
There’s a better way to relate to violent male authority than avoidance and forced-proximity, and I’m going to share that with you right n—
