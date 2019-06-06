The Shatner Chatner

Thursday Open Thread, International Edition

Daniel LaveryJun 6, 2019 221

We’re finally on a flight home from France because Grace’s green card troubles have come to an end at last! But my problems are just beginning, because I don’t know how to tend to a beard now that I have one. What does beard maintenance look like?? Come join us for the next hour-ish, assuming I don’t fall asleep.

