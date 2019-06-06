We’re finally on a flight home from France because Grace’s green card troubles have come to an end at last! But my problems are just beginning, because I don’t know how to tend to a beard now that I have one. What does beard maintenance look like?? Come join us for the next hour-ish, assuming I don’t fall asleep.
Loading…
Thursday Open Thread, International Edition
We’re finally on a flight home from France because Grace’s green card troubles have come to an end at last! But my problems are just beginning, because I don’t know how to tend to a beard now that I have one. What does beard maintenance look like?? Come join us for the next hour-ish, assuming I don’t fall asleep.
Sign up to like post
Sign up to like post
Share
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Loading…