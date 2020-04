MONK #1: what does it look like when someone plays a harp

MONK #2: remember the big thing of meat that topples over the car in the Flintstones in the opening credits of the Flintstones

it’s that, but growing out of your leg

MONK #1: so its a punishment?

MONK #2: yeah a horrible punishment

MONK #1: so where does a harpster go during parties then

MONK #2: small…