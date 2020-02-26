Watch My Book Launch Event, "A Conversation at the Strand" Now! For Free and Everything

At last…I’m in my own Women Listening To Men In Art History frieze, but not in the way I could ever have anticipated! By my own petard, most joyfully hoist!

You can now watch my book launch event in full on Youtube! See Grace Lavery’s wedding dress in all its original magenta! Witness Danny introduce the subject of piss play and marvel at how far we’ve all come from “Erotica Written By An Alien Pretending Not To Be Horrified By The Human Body”! Enjoy Grace as the voice of Athena, asking if I’ve considered all the vulnerable, virginal goddesses of the hunt who may have looked up to me before I sold out and stopped being the Tutelary of Athens? Purchase a signed copy, signed by my very own hand on that very evening.

It was one of the most delightful book events I’ve ever gotten to do — Grace is, unsurprisingly, a deeply perceptive and invigorating interviewer, and able to get more out of me than I believe possible. It’s a delightful and charming conversation; I hope you watch it, especially if you haven’t been able to make any of the stops on my tour.

Speaking of which, here are all my upcoming travel dates:

Monday, March 2nd at Politics & Prose, 7-8pm. It’s free and you don’t have to reserve a spot, but seating’s on a first-come, first-served basis.

Saturday, March 14th at the Tucson Festival of Books: “Tell Me About It,” 4-5pm, and Sunday, March 15th, same, “Short and Sweet,” 11:30am-12:30pm, and “LGBTQ: This Is Who I Am,” 4-5pm.

Wednesday, April 1st at the 92nd Street Y at 7pm, with Calvin Kasulke. There’s no event page up yet, but I promise it’s real!

Friday, April 17th at Powell’s Books in Portland at 7pm. It’s not yet on the calendar, but here’s a screenshot of the Presentation lineup for proof.

I’ve got an interview for NPR’s “It’s Been A Minute” with Sam Sanders coming out sometime in mid-March; keep an ear out for it, as it’ll air both online and over the radio.

Last (for now), I’ll be in Australia for the Sydney’s Writer’s Festival (among other festivals!) between April 23 and May 4 – watch this space for details as the date arrives. I’m also working on setting up an event in Philadelphia and another in Brooklyn sometime in the late spring or early summer; I’ll keep you posted once I know more.

Okay, go watch the video and tell me how nice I look!! (Please.)