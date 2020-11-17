What's Good About Les raboteurs de parquet

It’s the art with the floor in it

What’s good of it is:

good big men triangles

careful good

stretching good

little French balconies like at Mimi’s restaurants, little balconies too small for people but good for looking, breakfast-sized furniture

good morning time

early enough to feel brisk, not so early to feel asleep

good like a long cat of a tired length

art is big peaceful yawn

sloughing

I would like a big apartment like this one

bodies are for straight lines heads are for tilting in gentle conversation

feels homosexual (male)

floor makes wood confetti with scraping

reminds me to do posture stretches

nice house

looks like a nice house

lunch is coming later with a jug

when I look at it I’m another triangle, scraping opposite

when I look at it it’s my house, I’m resting

when I look at it I’m the boss, saying looks good in here, things are looking good