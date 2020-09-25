When I’m at the dentist, I’m a big beautiful horse, mouth soft, snort to show spiritedness restrained, teeth out for human reasons, which are not my reasons

Horse reasons are slow

nicker for reassurance of human fluttering

slowing down everyone to Horse Time with my big gentleness

neck Velvet on purpose

I am not worried

I am all of the outdoors in your soft chair

I know where the bull keeps to his pasture and I distance him

prod away with your teeth-hands as you scrabble knowledge from my good big mouth, big enough to hold you and your family

big stomach full of grass

no Modernism in my head

lift shoes politely

sturdy for going up mountains later

Necessary for field

running big for freedom

Patient for understanding, slow for sitting, restful mouth for asking

Stern with a pony for teaching how sit still, how dentist, how teeth

I hold back my big strength for you to look

Your quickness is from hurry, my quickness is from ready

aware of surroundings

grass patience

Eyelashes so long for the horse

You may all come and look at the horse, and help the horse, and goodbye