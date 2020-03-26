Where'm Jemmiskints?

A Civil Question, Put To Ye Wi' Full Respectfulness, After Watching Both "North & South" and "Our Friends In The North" In Quick Succession

Daniel LaveryMar 26 6

  • Yither

  • Micht be yither, macht be yon

  • Owt

  • At mill

  • Divvilump for true, mind

  • Gannawoon

  • Poorer’n poorer, worse’n worse

  • Gan t’mill

  • Flant oop and no mistake

  • Garden, like

  • Full snecked last I saw

  • Warsted, was

  • Same as is’mother before’m

  • Full-fentched with Blakein’s brat

  • Abed

  • Skent

  • Abed, mortal

  • La

  • Lung-gone, man

  • Whista

  • Gone banners

  • Gone fowlt banners’n oars

  • Heardn’t ye last night? They cobbed him, the jimmy-men

  • On tin, last I minded

  • Yan

  • Yan’st

  • Yan a’mill

  • Mill, warn’ee?

  • La, then

  • Dead owt

  • Kent-stuck

  • Left mill

  • Stonnin’ the hedges

  • Unfair, like

  • Millward

  • Mill’ard

  • Milled

  • Scoched it skennygrabble

  • Mill owt

  • Millworse t’ millbetter

