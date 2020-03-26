Where'm Jemmiskints?
A Civil Question, Put To Ye Wi' Full Respectfulness, After Watching Both "North & South" and "Our Friends In The North" In Quick Succession
Yither
Micht be yither, macht be yon
Owt
At mill
Divvilump for true, mind
Gannawoon
Poorer’n poorer, worse’n worse
Gan t’mill
Flant oop and no mistake
Garden, like
Full snecked last I saw
Warsted, was
Same as is’mother before’m
Full-fentched with Blakein’s brat
Abed
Skent
Abed, mortal
La
Lung-gone, man
Whista
Gone banners
Gone fowlt banners’n oars
Heardn’t ye last night? They cobbed him, the jimmy-men
On tin, last I minded
Yan
Yan’st
Yan a’mill
Mill, warn’ee?
La, then
Dead owt
Kent-stuck
Left mill
Stonnin’ the hedges
Unfair, like
Millward
Mill’ard
Milled
Scoched it skennygrabble
Mill owt
Millworse t’ millbetter
